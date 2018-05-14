Jessica Alba spendet 1,5 Millionen - aber nicht Dollar

Schauspielerin Jessica Alba hat sich am Muttertag großzügig gezeigt und 1,5 Millionen gespendet. Allerdings nicht Dollar, sondern etwas völlig anderes, das für viele Menschen extrem wichtig ist.

Los Angeles - Die Schauspielerin und Unternehmerin Jessica Alba (37) hat am Muttertag mit ihrer Firma 1,5 Millionen Windeln an eine gemeinnützige Organisation in Los Angeles gespendet. „Eine Mutter sollte niemals entscheiden müssen, ihre Kinder zu ernähren oder Windeln zu kaufen“, sagte Alba am Sonntag (Ortszeit) dem US-Magazin „People“. Die Organisation „Baby2Baby“ versorgt Kinder aus einkommensschwachen Familien mit Windeln, Kleidung und anderen Produkten. Alba ist Mitgründerin eines Unternehmens, das seit 2011 Öko-Produkte für Babys verkauft.

Die Schauspielerin („Sin City“) bekam Ende Dezember ihr drittes Kind. Ein Foto, das sie kurz nach der Geburt auf Instagram postete, verzückte ihre Fans.

Am Muttertag schrieb sie auf Instagram, wie sie das Leben als Mutter verändert hat. „Unsere Welt wird komplett auf den Kopf gestellt. Alles, was du vorher als selbstverständlich empfunden hast - wie Schlaf und in aller Ruhe zu essen -, wird zum größten Luxus.“

dpa