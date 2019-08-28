TV-Star stirbt bei Weltrekordversuch in Raketenauto - ihre Mythen-Sendung ist absoluter Kult

In der Serie „MythBusters“ wurde sie zur Wissensjägerin, hauptsächlich jagte sie aber Geschwindigkeitsrekorde im Raketenauto. Nun verunglückte sie dabei tödlich.

Oregon/USA - Jessi Combs ist tot. Die 36-jährige Schauspielerin galt als schnellste Frau auf vier Rädern. Die Leidenschaft zur Geschwindigkeit wurde ihr nun leider zum Verhängnis. Bei einem neuerlichen Weltrekordversuch verunglückte sie tödlich.

Das amerikanische Portal ‚E! News‘ erhielt die traurige Nachricht vom Sheriff des Harney County in Oregon. Er war vom Team der Verstorbenen über das Unglück und den Todesfall informiert worden.

Mythbusters-Star Jessi Combs stirbt bei Weltrekordversuch in Raketenauto

Er bestätigte auch, dass das Team versuchte einen neuen Geschwindigkeitsrekord zu Land aufzustellen. Dafür waren sie in der Alvord Wüste. Sie wollten dort mit einem Raketenauto das Maximum zu erreichen. Die Ursache für den Unfall ist noch ungeklärt. Jessi Combs wurde noch in der Wüste für tot erklärt.

In Deutschland kennt man die Profi-Rennfahrerin weniger für ihre Erfolge im Motorsport, denn für ihre Rolle in der Wissenschafts-Kultserie „MythBusters“, in der sie gemeinsam mit Jamie Hyneman und Adam Savage auf Wissensjagd ging. Von 2002 bis 2016 ging die Sendung Mythen aller Art auf den Grund. Häufig handelte es sich dabei um Filmrätsel, wie die Frage, ob Jack aus dem Klassiker Titanic nicht doch Platz auf der berühmten Tür gehabt hätte.

Mythbusters-Star Jessi Combs tot - harter Schlag für Kollegen

Vor allem für die Mitglieder ihres Teams ist der plötzliche Tod von Jessi Combs natürlich ein harter Schlag. Kollege Terry L. Madden meldete sich bereits mit einem herzergreifenden Video.

„Ich weiß nicht, wie ich irgendetwas hiervon sagen soll, aber es muss alles gesagt werden“, kommentiert er, „ich habe niemals jemanden - und wurde niemals von jemandem so sehr geliebt wie von dieser wunderbaren Frau. Jessi Combs war wahrlich mein Einhorn und ich habe jede einzelne Minute, die ich mit ihr hatte, genossen. Sie war das wunderbarste Gemüt, das ich je kannte oder kennen werde.“

mb