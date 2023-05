GTA 6 beim großen PlayStation Showcase – Fans rechnen mit dem ersten Trailer

PLAYSTATION SHOWCASE PREDICTIONS:



- GTA 6 announcement, timed exclusive to ps5

- Spider-man 2 gameplay and date

- Twisted metal game

- New uncharted

- Ghost of Tsushima 2

- Factions 2

- Several new ips, both single player and GAAS

- Death stranding 2 gameplay

- FF7 Rebirth