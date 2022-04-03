Immobilienpreise trotzen Corona

Von: Stefan Reich

Top-Wohnlagen am nördlichen Seeufer: Der Wohnmarktbericht der Kreissparkasse ermittelt durchschnittliche Preise für Häuser und Wohnungen und weist diese auch differenziert nach Wohnlagen aus. Je dunkler die Rotfärbung, umso höherwertig ist die Lage bewertet. © Kreissparkasse

Wohnen im Landkreis bleibt teuer und wird sich auch weiterhin verteuern. Davon gehen die Immobilienfachleute der Kreissparkasse aus, die jetzt ihren neuen Wohnmarktbericht präsentiert hat. Doch zumindest das Tempo beim Preisanstieg könnte nachlassen.

Landkreis – „Von Stillstand oder Rückgang der Nachfrage ist am regionalen Immobilienmarkt nichts zu spüren“, sagt Dominik Winter, Immobiliencenter-Direktor bei der Kreissparkasse München Starnberg Ebersberg. Gerade hat die Sparkasse ihren jährlichen Wohnmarktbericht vorgelegt. Die Preise für Wohnimmobilien im Landkreis Starnberg stiegen demnach in den zwölf Monaten vor dem Berichtsstichtag am 1. März 2022 munter weiter. Nur zu Hochphasen der Corona-Pandemie, als Besichtigungen kaum möglich waren, hatten die Makler der Sparkasse weniger zu tun, danach dafür aber teilweise „doppelt so viele Anfragen“, sagt Winter. Die Menschen hätten sich in dieser Zeit eben verstärkt Gedanken über das Wohnen gemacht.

Hält dieser Trend aber auch an? Angesichts der noch nicht überwundenen Pandemie und der unsicheren Wirtschaftslage könnte die Nachfrage bei Wohnimmobilien schrumpfen, aber auch das Angebot. „Es wird Eigentümer geben, die mittelfristig kein Interesse mehr am Verkauf ihrer Immobilie haben – so wie mancher Kaufinteressent Abstand von seiner Planung nehmen wird“, heißt es im Wohnmarktbericht. Aber immer noch niedrige Zinsen für die Finanzierung würden die Dynamik im Markt auf hohem Niveau halten. Auch wenn der starke Anstieg sich vielleicht etwas verlangsamen könnte, scheint ein Preisverfall „unwahrscheinlich“, so der Bericht.

In den vergangenen zwölf Monaten zeigte der Trend bei den Preisen im Landkreis insgesamt deutlich nach oben, wenn auch nicht in allen Gemeinden. In Inning etwa verteuerten sich Häuser im Schnitt um 18,0 Prozent, in Krailling immerhin noch um 2,9 Prozent. Quadratmeter-Kaufpreise für Wohnungen legten in Andechs um durchschnittlich 12,9 Prozent zu. In Weßling stagnierten sie, in Seefeld fielen sie leicht um 1,6 Prozent.

Für den Wohnmarktbericht nutzt die Kreissparkasse Daten des iib-Instituts. Dieses beobachtet Angebote für Bestandsimmobilien – Häuser und Wohnungen älter als drei Jahre – auf mehreren Immobilienportalen und bereinigt diese um extreme Ausreißer. Der ausführliche Wohnmarktbericht ist ab Mitte April bei der Sparkasse erhältlich und enthält auch Preisangaben nach Haustyp oder Wohnungsgröße.

Nachlesen lassen sich nicht nur Durchschnittswerte für die einzelnen Gemeinden. Der Bericht weist auch Preisspannen und Durchschnittswerte für verschiedene Wohnlagen aus. In der Stadt Starnberg werden demnach Doppelhaushälften, Einfamilien- oder Reihenhäuser in mittleren Wohnlagen in der Regel für Preise zwischen 700 000 und 800 000 Euro gehandelt. In Top-Wohnlagen – in Starnberg vor allem Teile des Seeufers – liegen die Preise in der Regel zwischen zwei und drei Millionen Euro.

Kauf- und Mietpreis nach Gemeinden:

Andechs

Kaufpreis Haus: 926 500 €

Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5175 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 11,00 €



Berg

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 461 000 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6755 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 15,80 €



Feldafing

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 544 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6310 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,95 €



Gauting

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 373 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6325 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 14,50 €



Gilching

Kaufpreis Haus: 913 000 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung 5185 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,45 €



Herrsching

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 295 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5655 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 14,50 €



Inning

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 269 000 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5235 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 12,70 €



Krailling

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 239 000 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6185 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 15,15 €



Pöcking

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 272 000 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6850 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,20 €



Seefeld

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 210 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 4935 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,65 €



Starnberg

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 533 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6595 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 15,55 €



Tutzing

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 393 000 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6075 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,10 €



Weßling

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 230 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5045 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 12,80 €



Wörthsee

Kaufpreis Haus: 1 276 500 €



Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5160 €



Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,25 €

