Mietpreis Wohnung: 11,00 €
Berg
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 461 000 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6755 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 15,80 €
Feldafing
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 544 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6310 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,95 €
Gauting
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 373 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6325 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 14,50 €
Gilching
Kaufpreis Haus: 913 000 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung 5185 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,45 €
Herrsching
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 295 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5655 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 14,50 €
Inning
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 269 000 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5235 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 12,70 €
Krailling
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 239 000 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6185 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 15,15 €
Pöcking
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 272 000 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6850 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,20 €
Seefeld
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 210 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 4935 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,65 €
Starnberg
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 533 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6595 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 15,55 €
Tutzing
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 393 000 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 6075 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,10 €
Weßling
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 230 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5045 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 12,80 €
Wörthsee
Kaufpreis Haus: 1 276 500 €
Kaufpreis Wohnung: 5160 €
Mietpreis Wohnung: 13,25 €