ArmMeWith - Lehrer und Schüler starten Gegenbewegung zu Trump-Vorschlag

Trumps Vorschlag, Lehrer mit Waffen zu bestücken, löst eine neue Bewegung in den USA aus. Unter #ArmMeWith zeigen Pädagogen, womit sie wirklich gerne bewaffnet wären.
USA - „Bewaffnet mich mit Büchern, denn Sechsjährige müssen lernen zu lesen, und nicht in der Schule Angst zu haben.“ Lindsey Paull, eine junge Lehrerin aus den USA, hält ein Schild in die Kamera und postet es auf Instagram. Es ist der Beginn einer neuen Bewegung in den USA. Lindsey ist eine unter tausenden US-Pädagogen, die sich in den sozialen Medien gegen die Forderung des US-Präsidenten wehren, Lehrer in den Schulen zu bewaffnen.
The day teachers are asked to carry guns in the classroom is the day I leave my dream job I’ve had since I was 16 years old. I don’t want to take away guns. I want control on them. Mandatory safety courses, thorough background checks, limit purchases of fire arms at one time, licenses and permits. There’s NO NEED FOR A 19 YEAR OLD TO HAVE AN AR-15. #armmewith #enoughisenough #schoolsafetynow #notonemore
Unter dem Hashtag #ArmMeWith posten Lehrer nun ihre Ideen, womit sie lieber bewaffnet werden würden, um Amokläufe wie in Parkland zu verhindern.
So fordert eine Lehrerin, dass sie mit Zeit und Ressourcen bewaffnet wird, damit sie auf die wirklichen sozialen und emotionalen Bedürfnisse ihrer Schüler eingehen kann.
Und ein weiterer Pädagoge möchte mit der Wahrheit ausgestattet werden.
We cannot afford to ignore the truth about what is happening in our country. What is truly frightening is the number of people who refuse to make decisions based upon facts. It is a fact that families sent their loved ones to school and now they are planning funerals. It is a fact that futures were ended when they were just beginning. It is a fact that too many students have lost their lives in a space where they are supposed to be educated and protected. It is a fact that too many people in power are not using that power to bring about the necessary changes that could prevent things like this from happening. Far too many bullets claim our students in the streets for them to claim our students in school, too. We don’t need rhetoric when reality is working overtime. #ArmMeWith the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. • • • • • #education #teacher #teachers #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #iteachtoo #teacherspayteachers #tpt #englishteacher #highschool #blackteachersrock #blackboyjoy #thedapperteacher #blackhistorymonth #blackhistory #armmewith
Der Hashtag wurde inzwischen zu knapp 7.000 Bildern hochgeladen.
Trumps Vorschlag, Lehrer mit Waffnen zu auszustatten, löste heftige Kontroversen aus. Alfonso Calderon, ein Überlebender des jüngsten Massakers in Parkland, sagte in einem Interview mit dem amerikanischen Nachrichtensender CNN:
„Ich weiß nicht, ob Donald Trump jemals eine öffentliche High School besucht hat. Aber so weit ich weiß, sollten Lehrer Wissen weitergeben. Sie sollten jungen Menschen beibringen, wie die Welt funktioniert.“
Und weiter: „Sie sollten jedoch nicht wissen, wie man eine AR-15 benutzt und auch nicht, wie man Schülern oder sich selbst schusssichere Westen anlegt.“
Florida school shooting survivor says Pres. Trump's idea of arming teachers is a "terrible idea." "I don't know if Donald Trump has ever been to a public high school, but as far as I'm aware, teachers are meant to be educators. ... They are not meant to know how to carry AR-15s" pic.twitter.com/ENu5aBOisW— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) 22. Februar 2018
Der Präsident erklärte später auf Twitter, dass eine Möglichkeit wäre, nur „die besten 20 Prozent der Lehrer bewaffnen“.
I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22. Februar 2018
Trump ist der Meinung, dass die bewaffneten Lehrer dann in der Lage wären, auf den brutalen Kranken mit seinen bösen Absichten, zurückzuschießen.
....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22. Februar 2018
Das Parlament im Florida lehnt auch nach dem jüngsten Amoklauf in Parkland, bei dem 17 Menschen starben, eine Verschärfung der Waffenrechte ab.
sms
Rubriklistenbild: © missjohnstonsjourny