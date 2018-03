„Erste-Hilfe-Kurs statt Waffengesetz“: Politiker erteilt US-Schülern irren Rat

.@RickSantorum:

“How about kids... taking CPR classes,” you suggested on @CNNSotU?

No, #Santorum. How about YOU learning to raise the dead, in vain hopes of resurrecting your buried political “career” and the rotting GOP’s corpse?

BTW, don’t you have a “@Google” problem to solve? pic.twitter.com/h5ycMYK0Ij