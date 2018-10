20.000 werden erwartet: Anti-Kohle-Demo und Jubel-Party am Hambacher Forst

Es ist völlig scheinheilig fossile Brennstoffe als unhaltbar anzugreifen, wenn das favorisierte Windgeschäft eine enorme Abhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen für Konstruktion, Lieferung, Wartung und Betrieb aufweisen. ℋasis gefunden Reflexionen hierzu, die MM Ordinanz erlaube bitte das englische Original ...

Quelle: By Roger Adair, originally published by Energy Bulletin

For a number of years I worked for a company supplying small (20 – 100 kW) wind energy systems. The company failed and went bankrupt mainly because of a lack of investment and a very low profit margin on sales, certainly not for want of potential customers. Apart from that it was great fun and a hugely important part in the development of my understanding of the practical limits of renewable energy.

I spent a lot of time travelling to sites ranging from Shetland and the Western Isles in Scotland to the south coast of England, commissioning and servicing wind turbines. It was amazingly easy to run up huge mileage and fuel consumption moving tools equipment components and myself, even in an economic diesel estate car. This was what first gave me the clue as to the limits that would apply to renewable energy trying to replace fossil fuels and to the dependence of renewable energy on a continuing fossil fuel platform to operate.

The point is very simply that an enormous amount of fossil energy is required to manufacture, install and operate all forms of renewable energy systems. Without the input of fossil fuel the existing renewable energy projects could never have been built and could not be maintained in operation.

All these systems are manufactured in largely fossil-fuelled factories employing tools, equipment and components produced in other fossil fuelled factories. The raw materials and components used require energy intensive extraction and fabrication techniques to produce, and along with the finished products, also have to be transported substantial distances, often by road.