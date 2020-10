„Nicht wie eine Orange auspressen“: Papst richtet Appell an die Welt - zusammen mit Prinz William

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

📸 Behind the scenes of Prince William’s @ted talk — visit @tedcountdown to watch the full talk. • “I’ve long been inspired by President John F Kennedy’s 1961 mission to put a man on the moon within a decade – he named it the moonshot. It seemed crazy. Humans had only just launched the first satellite- putting a man on the moon, that quickly, seemed impossible. • But now, rather than a moonshot, we need Earthshots for this decade. We must harness that same spirit of human ingenuity and purpose and turn it with laser sharp focus and urgency on the most pressing challenge we have ever faced – repairing our planet.” • Prince William’s talk was given as part of @tedcountdown, the first free and virtual TED Conference devoted entirely to championing and accelerating solutions to the climate crisis. #JoinTheCountdown