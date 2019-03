Wikipedia ist heute in ganz Deutschland offline - das ist der Grund

Bei vielen Medien, die ich in den USA alle ohne Anmeldung lesen kann, erscheint eine der folgenden Meldungen:

"Unfortunately, our website is currently unavailable in most European countries. We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to the EU market. We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism."

Oder "Access denied - This request was blocked by the security rules".

Oder, am klarsten formuliert "Unavailable due to legal reasons: We recognize you are attempting to access this website from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) including the EU which enforces the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and therefore access cannot be granted at this time."