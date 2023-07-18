Amazon SSV – Smartphones, TVs & Technik im Angebot
Die Uhr tickt, nur noch wenige Tage läuft der Sommerschlussverkauf. Die besten Angebote auf Amazon in unserer ultimativen Übersicht für Smartphones, Tablets, Smartwatches & Co.
Sie jagen die besten Schnäppchen und Rabatte im Sommerschlussverkauf 2023? Sparen Sie sich das mühevolle Suchen! Das übernimmt tagesaktuell unsere Redaktion für Sie. Wir stellen Ihnen wirklich nur die Top-Deals und Highlight-Angebote im SSV bei Amazon vor. Übersichtlich nach Kategorien geordnet, kurz, knapp und prägnant. So macht die Schnäppchenjagd gleich noch viel mehr Spaß!
Top-Angebote für Samsung Galaxy, iPhone 14, Xiaomi & Google Pixel Smartphones
Beste Angebote für Tablets von Samsung, Apple und Lenovo
Beste SSV-Angebote: Fernseher & TV-Deals
Angebote für Smartwatches von Apple, Samsung & Co.
SSV: Beste Angebote für Samsung Galaxy, iPhone 14, Xiaomi & Google Pixel Smartphones
- 21 % Rabatt – Samsung Galaxy S23 SM-S911BZKDEUB 751,39 € statt
949 €
- 181 € billiger – Apple iPhone 14 (256 GB) 948 € statt
1.129,00 €
- 56 % Rabatt – INIU Power Bank, 22,5W Powerbank 20000mAh nur 32,49 € statt
73,99 €
- 39 % Rabatt – Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Smartphone + Kopfhörer 139,90 € statt
229,90 €
- 19 % Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) nur 812,91 € statt
999 €
- 28 % Rabatt – Google Pixel 6 Pro Android 5G-Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock 649 € statt
899 €
- 24 % Rabatt – Google Pixel 6a 349 € statt
459 €
- 23 % Rabatt – Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Dual SIM Smartphone 306 € statt
399,99 €
Beste SSV-Angebote für Tablets von Samsung, Apple und Lenovo
- 27 % Rabatt – Lenovo Tab M9 | 9“ HD Display |nur 109 € statt
149 €
- 17 % Rabatt – Apple 2021 iPad (10,2“, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) 357,98 € statt
429 €
- 27 % Rabatt – Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 nur 168 € statt
229 €
- 30 % Rabatt – Huawei Mediapad T3 10 WiFi-Tablet nur 139,99 € statt
199,00 €
- 14 % Rabatt – Apple 2021 iPad, 10,2“ 256 GB, 9. Generation 684 € statt
799 €
- 17 % Rabatt – Apple 2021 iPad (9. Generation) 357,98 € statt
429 €
- 31 % Rabatt – Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE nur 449 € statt
649,00 €
Beste Prime Day Angebote: Fernseher & TV-Deals
- 220 € billiger – SENNHEISER AMBEO Soundbar Plus für TV und Musik 1.279 € statt
1.499,00 €
- 42 % Rabatt – PHILIPS 32PFS6805/12 32 Zoll (80 cm) Fernseher LED TV 189,26 € statt
329,00 €
- 40 % Rabatt – LG 43UQ75009LF 43 Zoll UHD Fernseher – 319 € statt
529 €
- 39 % Rabatt – PHILIPS 43PUS8507/12 43 Zoll Fernseher – 424 € statt
699 €
- 34 % Rabatt – PHILIPS 55OLED807 55 Zoll Fernseher – 1.315,89 € statt
1.999 €
- 42 % Rabatt – Sony KD-50X72K/P BRAVIA X72K 50 Zoll Fernseher 517 € statt
899 €
- 53 % Rabatt – Fire TV Stick 4K Max mit Wi-Fi 6 34,99 € statt
74,99 €
Beste Prime Day Deals für Smartwatches von Apple, Samsung & Co.
- 43 % Rabatt – Polar Vantage M2 Smartwatch, integriertes GPS, Pulsmesser 169,95 € statt
299,95 €
- 33 % Rabatt – Aptkdoe Smartwatch mit Bluetooth 59,99 € statt
89,99 €
- 52 % Rabatt – Huawei Watch GT Active Smartwatch 119,95 € statt
249 €
- 35 % Rabatt – Xiaomi Mi Smart Band Fitness-Tracker 65 € statt
99,99 €
- 26 % Rabatt – Google Pixel Watch 279,64 € statt
379,00 €
Laptop-Angebote und Notebook-Deals – SSV Highlights bei Amazon
- 74 % Rabatt – SGIN Laptop 15.6 Zoll Windows 11 4GB RAM 128GB nur 229,89 € statt
899,99 €
- 22 % Rabatt – Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 ChipApple 2020 nur 939 € statt
1.199 €
- 18 % Rabatt – Asus Zenbook Pro 17 Creator Laptop | 17,3“ Full-HD 1.222 € statt
1.499 €
- 16 % Rabatt – 2023 LG Gram 17 Zoll Ultralight Notebook 1.599 € statt
1.899 €
- 15 % Rabatt – Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop mit M2 Pro Chip: 14,2“ nur 2.049 € statt
2.399 €
Top-Tipp Apple 2023 MacBook Air 221 € billiger
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop mit M2 Chip: 15,3“ Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Speicher, beleuchtete Tastatur.