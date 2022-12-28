Die besten Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest kürt die besten Geräte – eine Marke überragt alle anderen

Von: Ömer Kayali

Teilen

Auf einen Fernseher-Hersteller ist laut Stiftung Warentest Verlass. © Kzenon/PantherMedia

Die Stiftung Warentest hat hunderte Fernseher auf den Prüfstand gestellt. Ein Hersteller schneidet mit Abstand am besten ab. Gute Geräte gibt es auch unter 1.000 Euro.

Hinweis an unsere Leser: Wir erstellen Produktvergleiche und Deals für Sie. Um dies zu ermöglichen, erhalten wir von Partnern eine Provision. Für Sie ändert sich dadurch nichts.

Aktuelle Fernseher-Modelle sind in einer Vielzahl von Größen, Bildschirmtypen und Auflösungen erhältlich. UHD-Geräte mit einer 4K-Auflösung zählen mittlerweile als Standard. Die höhere Auflösung sorgt für eine bessere Bildqualität und mehr Details im Bild. Allerdings gibt es noch viele weitere Faktoren, die ein gutes Fernsehgerät ausmachen. Dank Internetanschluss gehören längst Smart-Funktionen zur Standardausstattung. Je nach Preisklasse unterscheiden sich aktuelle TV-Geräte in ihren Eigenschaften und auch in ihrer Qualität.

Die Stiftung Warentest hat mehrere hundert Fernseher verschiedener Hersteller getestet. Besonders eine Marke sticht aus der Menge hervor. Gute Fernseher müssen laut Stiftung Warentest auch nicht teuer sein – schon unter 1.000 Euro finden Sie empfehlenswerte Modelle.

Fernseher bei der Stiftung Warentest: Die wichtigsten Merkmale

Die Stiftung Warentest hat festgestellt, dass kleinere Geräte deutlich schlechter abschneiden als größere. Ab einer Größe von 48 Zoll haben die meisten Fernseher ein sehr gutes Bild und einen guten Ton.

OLED-Fernseher bieten das beste Bild, da sie über organische Leuchtdioden verfügen. Die Bildpunkte leuchten selbst, wodurch das Bild gegen Streulicht von außen weniger empfindlich ist. Darüber hinaus liefern OLED-Displays stärkere Kontraste und sattere Schwarztöne. Allerdings kosten diese Fernseher mehr als LCD-Geräte.

UHD als neuer Standard: Die UHD-Auflösung mit 3840 x 2160 Pixeln schaffen in der Regel alle neueren Fernseher. Doch dafür benötigt es auch die richtigen Inhalte. Filme und Serien bei Streamingportalen sowie Next-Gen-Videospiele haben meist eine 4K-Auflösung, die klassischen Fernsehsender allerdings nicht.

Wenn die Wahl auf ein UHD-Fernseher fällt, empfiehlt die Stiftung Warentest darauf zu achten, dass das Gerät auch HDR unterstützt. Das steht für High Dynamic Range und ermöglicht einen noch höheren Kontrastumfang – also größere Unterschiede zwischen den hellen und dunklen Bildpunkten.

Es ist sinnvoll, den Fernseher mit einer zusätzlichen Soundbar zu erweitern. Die Soundqualität lässt bei vielen Geräten zu wünschen übrig, da die Lautsprecher in den flachen Bildschirmen nicht ausreichend Volumen für einen guten Sound haben. Gerade bei kleinen Fernsehern ist das empfehlenswert.

Die besten Fernseher der Stiftung Warentest finden Sie im folgenden Abschnitt aufgelistet. Der Hersteller LG setzt sich im Test klar von der Konkurrenz ab.

LG OLED55C27LA: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,6

LG OLED55C27LA Fernseher © LG

Preis: 1.499 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,6) Note Bild Sehr gut (1,5) Note Ton Sehr gut (1,5) Note Handhabung Gut (1,9) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (2,8) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

LG OLED55G19LA: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,6

LG OLED55G19LA Fernseher © LG

Preis: 1.452,73 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,6) Note Bild Sehr gut (1,4) Note Ton Sehr gut (1,4) Note Handhabung Gut (2,1) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (2,9) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

LG OLED55C17LB: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,7

LG OLED55C17LB Fernseher © LG

Preis: 1.519,57 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,7) Note Bild Sehr gut (1,5) Note Ton Sehr gut (1,5) Note Handhabung Gut (2,0) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (3,2) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

LG OLED65B29LA: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,7

LG OLED65B29LA Fernseher © LG

Preis: 1.589 € statt 2.799 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,7) Note Bild Sehr gut (1,5) Note Ton Gut (1,7) Note Handhabung Gut (2,0) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (2,6) Bildschirmgröße 65 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

Samsung GQ55S95BAT: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,7

Samsung GQ55S95BAT Fernseher © Samsung

Preis: 1.499 € statt 2.199 €

Bei MediaMarkt bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,7) Note Bild Sehr gut (1,4) Note Ton Sehr gut (1,2) Note Handhabung Gut (2,1) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (3,3) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

Welche Fernseher sind unter 1.000 € gut?

Unter 1.000 Euro finden Sie ebenfalls Fernseher, die bei der Stiftung Warentest mit der Note „Gut“ abgeschnitten haben. Interessanterweise handelt es sich nicht um wesentlich kleinere Geräte – auch Fernseher mit 55 Zoll sind schon unter 1.000 Euro zu finden.

LG OLED55A29LA Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 1,8

LG OLED55A29LA Fernseher © LG

Preis: 777 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,8) Note Bild Gut (1,7) Note Ton Gut (1,6) Note Handhabung Gut (2,0) Note Umwelteigenschaften Gut (2,3) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

Samsung GQ55Q80BAT Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 1,9

Samsung GQ55Q80BAT Fernseher © Samsung

Preis: 829,99 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (1,7) Note Bild Sehr gut (1,4) Note Ton Sehr gut (1,2) Note Handhabung Gut (2,1) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (3,3) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

LG 50NANO809PA Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 2,1

LG 50NANO809PA Fernseher © LG

Preis: 627,72 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (2,1) Note Bild Gut (2,2) Note Ton Gut (1,8) Note Handhabung Gut (2,1) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (2,8) Bildschirmgröße 50 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie LCD Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅

Sony XR-55A80J Bravia Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 2,1

Sony XR-55A80J Bravia Fernseher © Sony

Preis: 999 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest Note Gut (2,1) Note Bild Gut (2,1) Note Ton Gut (1,7) Note Handhabung Gut (2,3) Note Umwelteigenschaften Befriedigend (3,3) Bildschirmgröße 55 Zoll Bildschirmtechnologie OLED Auflösung 3840 x 2160 Pixel HDR ✅