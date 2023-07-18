Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 und Pixel 6a zu Sonderpreisen
Schnell zugreifen! Sichern Sie sich tolle Angebote wie das Google Pixel 7 Pro, das Pixel 7 oder das Pixel 6a zu Sonderpreisen.
Hinweis an unsere Leser: Wir erstellen Produktvergleiche und Deals für Sie. Um dies zu ermöglichen, erhalten wir von Partnern eine Provision. Für Sie ändert sich dadurch nichts.
Sie sind Android-Liebhaber und nicht ganz so begeistert von den gehypten Apple-Produkten wie dem iPhone 14 Pro? Dann haben wir gute Nachrichten für Sie. Die Smartphones von Google gibt es in diesen Onlineshops gerade im Angebot.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
- 199 € günstiger: Pixel 7 Pro, 128 GB in Obsidian – bei eBay 699,99 € statt
899 €bei Google
- 212 € günstiger: Pixel 7 Pro, 128 GB Hazel – 686,26 € statt
899 €bei Google
- 212 € günstiger: Pixel 7 Pro, 128 GB Snow – 686,15 € statt
899 €bei Google
- 130 € günstiger: Pixel 7 Pro, 256 GB in Snow – 869 € statt
999 €bei Google
- 130 € günstiger: Pixel 7 Pro, 256 GB in Obsidian – 921,07 € statt
999 €bei Google
- 130 € günstiger: Pixel 7 Pro, 256 GB in Hazel – 869 € statt
999 €bei Google
- 17,19 € bei eBay: PanzerGlass-Schutzfolie fürs Pixel 7 Pro
Das Google Pixel 7
- 99 € günstiger: Pixel 7, 128 GB in Obsidian – 550 € statt
649 €bei Google
- 74 € günstiger: Pixel 7, 128 GB in Snow – bei eBay 549,50 € statt
649 €bei Google
- 78 € günstiger: Pixel 7, 128 GB in Lemongrass – bei eBay 549,99 € statt
649 €bei Google
- 139 € günstiger: Pixel 7, 256 GB in Lemongrass – 610 € statt
749 €bei Google
- 16,99 € pro Stück: PanzerGlass-Folie fürs Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
- 125 € günstiger: Pixel 6a, 5 G in Chalk – 333,28 € statt
459 €
- 139 € günstiger: Pixel 6a, 5 G in Sage – 320 € statt
459 €
- 125 € günstiger: Pixel 6a, 5 G in Charcoal – 333,99 € statt
459 €bei Google
- 9,99 € pro Stück: Displayschutzfolie fürs Pixel 6a
