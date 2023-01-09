U 17 des SE Freising fährt zur oberbayerischen Hallenmeisterschaft – weitere Landkreis-Teilnehmer hadern

Nächste Station Altenerding: Die U 17 des SE Freising zog nach einem dürftigen Turnierstart doch noch ins Halbfinale ein und setzte sich dort mit viel Kampfgeist durch. Kommendes Wochenende steht die Oberbayerische an. © Matthias Spanrad

Die U17 des SEF gehört zu den zehn besten oberbayerischen Hallenteams. Durch einen hart erkämpften zweiten Platz beim Kreisfinale qualifizierte man sich für die Oberbayerische.

Nandlstadt – Was war das für eine packende Hallenkreismeisterschaft der B-Junioren am Freitag in Nandlstadt. Mit dem SE Freising, der den zweiten Platz belegte, schaffte es einer der Landkreis-Vertreter, sich für die Oberbayerische am 14. Januar in Altenerding zu qualifizieren.

SE Freising startet schwach in das Turnier – Dramatischer Halbfinalerfolg

In der Vorrunde agierten die Freisinger allerdings wenig souverän, mussten sich nach einem mageren 0:0 zum Auftakt gegen Wolnzach dem späteren Turniersieger DJK Ingolstadt mit 0:2 geschlagen geben. Anschließend gab es aber einen 4:1-Erfolg gegen den TSV Dorfen und ein hart umkämpftes 0:0 gegen den TSV Ober- und Unterhaunstadt. Somit war am Ende der Vorrunde Rechnen angesagt: Weil die Eintracht und der TSV Wolnzach punktgleich waren, musste das Torverhältnis herhalten – und das sprach um einen geschossenen Treffer mehr für die Mannschaft aus der Domstadt.

Ebenso dramatisch verlief das Halbfinale gegen den FC Geisenfeld, der seine Vorrundengruppe gewonnen hatte. Die Freisinger erwischten in der zehnminütigen Partie zwar die bessere Auftaktphase, in Führung ging jedoch das Team aus dem Landkreis Ingolstadt – durch einen wegen der kumulierten Fouls verhängten Siebenmeter, der allerdings erst im Nachsetzen drin war. Anderthalb Minuten waren da noch zu spielen, und das Finale schien für den SEF in weiter Ferne. Doch Freisings Youngster gaben nicht auf und meldeten sich quasi im Gegenzug zurück: Baran Gökay wuchtete einen strammen Schuss von rechts in die Maschen.

SE Freising trat mit dem jüngeren Jahrgang an – Trainer Julius Kleimann: „Das war eine Energieleistung“

Im Anschluss wurde es vogelwild. Erst hatte Geisenfelds Keeper einen Freisinger Siebenmeter pariert, ehe der SEF-Anhang doch jubeln durfte, als Sabbona Kder einen feinen Spielzug vollendete. Schluss war aber immer noch nicht. Erneut bekam Geisenfeld zwei Siebenmeter zugesprochen, weil die Höchstzahl an Fouls für den SEF erreicht war. Zum Mann des Spiels avancierte jedoch Eintracht-Keeper Matea Kostic, der beide Strafstöße souverän abwehrte. Dann war das Spiel aus, und Freising zog nach einem höchst dramatischen sowie bis zur letzten Sekunde spannenden Duell ins Finale ein. Dies war gleichbedeutend mit der Qualifikation für die oberbayerische Hallenmeisterschaft in Altenerding.

Dass das Finale gegen die DJK Ingolstadt deutlich mit 0:3 verloren ging, war am Ende nicht mehr als eine Randnotiz für das Freisinger Kreisliga-Team. Richtig zufrieden zeigte sich hinterher Freisings junger Coach Julius Kleimann. Dafür, dass sein Team vier Wochen ohne Training gewesen sei und zudem mit Spielern aus den jüngeren Jahrgängen 2007 und 2008 angetreten sei – Ingolstadt etwa spielte hauptsächlich mit 2006er-Akteuren –, „war das heute ein super Erfolg“. Vor allem imponiert habe ihm das Engagement seiner Jungs im Halbfinale, fuhr Kleimann fort: „Das war eine Energieleistung.“ Für die Oberbayerische haben die Eintracht-Jungs nun keine konkreten Ziele. „Wir wollen einfach Spaß haben und werden es genießen, uns mit starken Gegnern zu messen.“

TSV Rudelzhausen und TSV Nandlstadt hadern mit ihrem Abschneiden

Nur bedingt zufrieden mit ihrem Abschneiden zeigten sich hinterher die anderen beiden Landkreis-Teams. Vor allem Christoph Geier, Trainer der U 17 des TSV Rudelzhausen, haderte am Ende arg. Die ersten beiden Matches gegen Lengdorf und Geisenfeld gingen knapp mit 0:1 verloren. „Da haben wir noch gewaltig geschlafen“, monierte der Trainer. Danach lief’s besser, aber obwohl der TSV in der Folge beide Spiele gegen Nandlstadt (2:1) und den SV Ingolstadt-Haunwöhr (2:0) gewann, reichte es nicht fürs Halbfinale. „Wir hatten uns schon mehr ausgerechnet“, gab Geier zu.

Christoph Huber, Trainer des TSV Nandlstadt, war mit dem zehnten und damit letzten Platz, den die Hausherren nach Niederlagen gegen Geisenfeld (0:1), Rudelzhausen (1:2) und Lengdorf (0:2) sowie einem 0:0-Remis gegen Ingolstadt-Haunwöhr belegt hatten, ebenfalls nicht zufrieden. „Das spiegelt nicht unsere Leistung wider“, so Huber, „jedoch war heute auch unsere Torausbeute nicht gut“.

Die Ergebnisse:

Hallenkreismeisterschaft Donau/Isar der U17-Junioren

Gruppe 1: TSV Wolnzach – SE Freising 0:0

DJK Ingolstadt – TSV Ober-/Unterhaunstadt 5:0

TSV Dorfen – TSV Wolnzach 0:1

SE Freising – DJK Ingolstadt 0:2

TSV Ober-/Unterhaunstadt – TSV Dorfen 0:1

TSV Wolnzach – DJK Ingolstadt 1:2

TSV Dorfen – SE Freising 1:4

TSV Ober-/Unterhaunstadt – TSV Wolnzach 0:0

DJK Ingolstadt – TSV Dorfen 3:1

Freising – Ober-/Unterhaunst. 0:0

Tabelle:

1. DJK Ingolstadt 4 12:2 12

2. SE Freising 4 4:3 5

3. TSV Wolnzach 4 2:2 5

4. TSV Dorfen 4 3:8 3

5. Ober-/Unterhaunst. 4 0:6 2

Gruppe 2:

TSV Nandlstadt – Geisenfeld 0:1

Rudelzhausen – SG Lengdorf 0:1

Ing.-Haunw. – TSV Nandlstadt 0:0

FC Geisenfeld – Rudelzhausen 1:0

SG Lengdorf – SV Ing.-Haunw. 1:1

TSV Nandlstadt – Rudelzhausen 1:2

SV Ing.-Haunw. – FC Geisenfeld 1:2

SG Lengdorf – TSV Nandlstadt 2:0

Rudelzhausen – Ing.-Haunw. 2:0

FC Geisenfeld – SG Lengdorf 1:0

Tabelle:

1. FC Geisenfeld 4 5:1 12

2. SG Lengdorf 4 4:2 7

3. TSV Rudelzhausen 4 4:3 6

4. SV Ing.-Haunwöhr 4 2:5 2

5. TSV Nandlstadt 4 1:5 1

Halbfinale: DJK Ingolstadt – SG Lengdorf 6:0

SE Freising – FC Geisenfeld 2:1

Spiel um Platz 3: FC Geisenfeld – SG Lengdorf 2:1

Finale: DJK Ingolstadt – SE Freising 3:0