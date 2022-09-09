Britische Nationalhymne: God save the Queen - die letzten drei Strophen werden nicht mehr gesungen

Nach Tod der Queen: England ändert Hymne - sie läuft schon in Kürze beim Spiel gegen Deutschland

Von: Alexander Kaindl

Teilen

Nach dem Tod von Queen Elizabeth II. ändert sich in Großbritannien einiges. Dazu zählt auch der Text der Nationalhymne - fortan heißt es nicht mehr „God save the Queen“.

London - Die Zeit der großen Veränderungen in Großbritannien ist gekommen. Queen Elizabeth II. ist tot, die Königin starb am 8. September 2022 auf ihrem Landsitz im schottischen Balmoral. Weltweit bekundeten Menschen ihr Beileid, in London herrscht Ausnahmezustand. Schließlich gab es den letzten Wechsel auf dem Thron vor 70 Jahren.

Es stehen nun, nach dem Ableben der Queen, natürlich die offensichtlichsten Neuerungen im Vordergrund: Charles wird vom Prinzen zum König, der „ewige Nachfolger“ reiste am Freitagvormittag von Balmoral nach London. Dort wird im Laufe des Tages auch eine TV-Ansprache erwartet. Der Tod der Queen bringt aber auch Änderungen mit sich, an die man zunächst vielleicht gar nicht denkt - die aber monumental sind. Dazu gehört definitiv auch der Text der britischen Nationalhymne.

Queen Elizabeth II. ist tot: Text der Nationalhymne wird geändert

„God save the Queen“ ist weltberühmt, wird künftig aber nicht mehr gesungen. Stattdessen heißt es ab sofort „God save the King“. Warum? Völlig klar: Immer, wenn eine Regentin oder ein Regent stirbt, wird die Hymne auf das Geschlecht der jeweiligen Nachfolgerin oder des jeweiligen Nachfolgers angepasst. In diesem Fall also von Queen Elizabeth II. zu King Charles III..

Freude, Trauer, Jubel: Die Meilensteine von Queen Elizabeths II. Regentschaft Fotostrecke ansehen

Für die meisten Briten ist der geänderte Text völliges Neuland, zuletzt sang man vor über 70 Jahren „God save the King“. Damals saß noch King George VI. auf dem Thron. Nach seinem Tod wurde seine Tochter Elizabeth Königin, seit 1952 sang man dann „God save the Queen“ - bis zu jenem 8. September 2022. Jetzt wird der Text also wieder geändert.

Alle News zu Queen Elizabeth II. auch in unserem Newsletter kompakt zusammengefasst. Hier anmelden: https://www.merkur.de/ueber-uns/newsletter-anmeldung-merkur?recipientList=queen

Nach Tod der Queen: Englands Fußballer singen anderen Text bei Hymne – in Kürze gegen Deutschland

Fußballfans werden die Hymne, die traditionell auch vor Länderspielen gesungen wird, schon bald hören. Am 26. September trifft die deutsche Fußball-Nationalmannschaft im Wembley Stadium auf England. Die Three Lions werden dann zum zweiten Mal den neuen Text singen, drei Tage vorher kommt es schon zum Duell in Italien. Es wird aber die Premiere im Wembley sein - also ein ganz besonderer Augenblick.

Die englische Nationalmannschaft wird beim nächsten Länderspiel gegen Deutschland eine andere Hymne singen als noch beim jüngsten Nations-League-Aufeinandertreffen im Juni in München. © Focus Images / Imago

Denn England, Deutschland, die Queen - die übrigens deutsche Wurzeln hat - und Wembley verbinden ganz besondere Geschichten. 1966 überreichte sie nach dem sagenumwobenen Wembley-Tor der englischen Nationalmannschaft den WM-Pokal. 30 Jahre später jubelte dann die DFB-Auswahl und nahm die EM-Trophäe aus den Händen von Elizabeth II. entgegen. Vor dem Finale gegen Tschechien hatte die Queen die deutschen Spieler noch allesamt persönlich auf dem Rasen begrüßt. Dabei entstand das legendäre Bild mit Kapitän Jürgen Klinsmann, das der Deutsche Fußball-Bund am Abend ihres Todes auch in den sozialen Netzwerken teilte.

Neue Nationalhymne für Großbritannien: Ab sofort heißt es „God save the King“

Jetzt, knapp drei Wochen, nachdem die Queen für immer die Augen geschlossen hat, stehen sich England und Deutschland also wieder im Wembley gegenüber. Dann mit „God save the King“. Wir haben den alten und neuen Text der britischen Nationalhymne hier aufgelistet.

Britische Nationalhymne: Alte Version - God save the Queen

God save our gracious Queen,

Long live our noble Queen,

God save the Queen!

Send her victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the Queen!

O Lord, our God arise,

Scatter our enemies,

And make them fall!

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On her be pleased to pour,

Long may she reign!

May she defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the Queen!

Britische Nationalhymne: God save the Queen - die letzten drei Strophen werden nicht mehr gesungen

(Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world over.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the Queen!

O’er her thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our mother, prince, and friend,

God save the Queen!

Lord grant that Marshall Wade

May by thy mighty aid

Victory bring.

May he sedition hush,

And like a torrent rush,

Rebellious Scots to crush.

God save the Queen!)

Britische Nationalhymne: Neue Version - God save the King

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us;

God save the King!

O Lord, our God arise,

Scatter his enemies

And make them fall;

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Thy choicest gifts in store

On him be pleased to pour;

Long may he reign;

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King!

Britische Nationalhymne: God save the King - die letzten drei Strophen werden nicht mehr gesungen

(Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world over.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the King!

O’er him thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our father, king, and friend,

God save the King!

Lord grant that Marshall Wade

May by thy mighty aid

Victory bring.

May he sedition hush,

And like a torrent rush,

Rebellious Scots to crush.

God save the King!) (akl)