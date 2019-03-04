Büro-Nerd wird zum Frauenschwarm: Unfassbar, wie er jetzt aussieht

Wetter in Deutschland: Kölner Rosenmontagsumzug trotz Sturmtief „Bennet“ gestartet

Am Rosenmontag bestimmt Sturmtief Bennet das Wetter und die Stimmung in den Karnevalshochburgen. Wegen starker Sturmböen standen Umzügen in Köln und in Mainz auf der …