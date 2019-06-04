92 Kilo weg! Neue Bikini-Fotos von Simone machen sprachlos

Was ist Pfingsten 2019 für ein Feiertag? Bedeutung, Brauchtum und Datum

An Weihnachten feiern Christen die Geburt Jesu Christi, an Ostern seine Auferstehung. Aber was wird an Pfingsten gefeiert? Und wann ist Pfingsten 2019 überhaupt? Alle …