Knall nach Start am Flughafen Frankfurt: Schock an Bord von Lufthansa-Flugzeug

#Lufthansa, A320N (D-AINM), #LH1392 from #Frankfurt to #Prague, stopped the climb after the left hand engine (PW) emitted a loud bang and failed. The crew shut the engine down and returned to Frankfurt. https://t.co/aaKxkRL9b3#aviation #avgeek #avgeeks #flights #travel pic.twitter.com/NgKudwdYvu