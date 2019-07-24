Drastische Folgen: Playboy-Model trank rund um die Uhr Wodka - bis Säure ihre Haut auffraß

Ein früheres Playboy-Model berichtet öffentlich von ihrer Alkoholsucht und den heftigen Folgen ihres Konsums - und darüber, wie sie alles änderte. Mit den schockierenden Details will sie andere warnen.

Los Angeles - Jessica Landon war einst Playboy-Model und schaffte danach den Sprung ins Schauspiel-Geschäft. Heute hat die 37-Jährige eine Familie und sieht immer noch blendend aus. Allerdings berichtet Landon auch über dunkle Zeiten in ihrem Leben: Nach eigenen Angaben trank sie 24 Stunden am Tag Wodka - mit erschreckenden Folgen.

Mit ihrem sehr offenen Umgang mit ihrer Vergangenheit will Jessica Landon vor allem anderen helfen und diese warnen. In einem Instagram-Post veröffentlichte die 37-Jährige erneut erschreckende Bilder aus ihrer Vergangenheit und berichtete dazu von ihrer Alkoholismus. Zudem erklärte sie gegenüber dem englischen Mirror, wie drastisch ihre Alkoholsucht war.

Playboy-Model trank 24 Stunden am Tag Vodka

Demnach zog Jessica mit 19 aus ihrer Heimat nach Los Angeles, modelte dort im Playboy und trat in TV-Shows von NBC und Comedy Central auf. Doch in Hollywood griff sie schnell und häufig zu alkoholischen Getränken: „Als ich 26 war, war ich ein 24-Stunden-Wodka-Trinker“, sagte Landon dem Blatt. Sie sei nachts ohnmächtig geworden anstatt einzuschlafen und wachte dann panisch und zitternd auf. Sie platzierte schließlich eine mit Wodka gefüllte Wasserflasche neben ihrem Bett, um diese trinken zu können, falls sie „zu lange geschlafen hatte“. So habe sie den Entzugserscheinungen entgegengewirkt.

Model kann nicht mehr aufstehen - einen Monat lang

Nachdem sie sich nach eigener Aussage halb-tot getrunken hatte, sei sie nicht fähig gewesen vom Boden aufzustehen, weil sie zu schwach war, berichtete sie dem Blatt weiter. Deshalb blieb sie nach eigener Aussage fast einen Monat auf einer Stelle liegen. Die Säure in ihrem Urin habe ihre Haut an den Hüften langsam aufgefressen und eine Vergiftung ausgelöst. In dieser erschreckenden Lage rief sie einen Ex-Freund an, der schließlich einen Notarzt holte.

Mittlerweile hat Jessica Landon ihr Leben geändert, dem Alkohol abgeschworen und eine Familie gegründet.

