Plus-Size-Model macht im Bikini Badeurlaub und fühlt sich auf einmal fies verspottet 

Plus-Size-Model Felicity Hayward macht Strandurlaub in Griechenland und trägt einen knappen schwarzen Bikini. Plötzlich fühlt sich Hayward unwohl.
Athen - Es ist ein schöner Sonnentag an einem Strand in Griechenland. Das erfolgreiche Plus-Size-Model Felicity Hayward, gerne gebucht von großen Marken, genießt die Sonne im knappen schwarzen Bikini. Plötzlich fühlt sich die 29-Jährige unwohl. Auf ihrem Instagram-Accout teilt sie den Grund für ihren Unmut mit ihren Abonnenten.
To the couple sitting on the beach making fun, laughing and taking photos of me and my friends enjoying our holiday in lil bikinis, I will stand in front of you for 15 mins and take this banging photo, because my body is just as worthy as yours sweetie. Just because you have a toned gym bod doesn’t mean you are worthy of more respect. Comparison is the stealer of joy, so I’m gunna live my best life just like this and you can carry on with dealing with your own insecurities #SelfLoveBringsBeauty
„An das Pärchen, das am Strand sitzt, sich über mich lustig macht und Fotos von mir und meinen Freunden im Urlaub schießt, weil wir knappe Bikinis tragen: Ich werde 15 Minuten vor euch stehen und dieses krasse Foto machen, weil mein Körper genauso viel wert ist wie eurer, Ihr Süßen. Nur weil ihr einen trainierten Fitness-Body habt, bedeutet das nicht, dass ihr mehr Respekt verdient. Der Vergleich ist ein Feind der Freude. Ich werde mein bestes Leben so weiterleben und ihr könnt euch weiter um eure Unsicherheiten kümmern.“ Viele User feiern das Statement des Models. „Du siehst großartig aus“, lautet ein Kommentar. „Gratulation zu deinem Selbstvertrauen“, kommentiert ein anderer. Es finden sich aber auch kritische Stimmen. Instagram-Nutzerin kyra_vankriekinge etwa schreibt: „Sie sollten so nicht über dich reden, aber du solltest auch nicht Übergewicht propagieren. Dies ist eine der häufigsten Todesursachen und wegen dir denken einige Menschen, dass es normal sei. Ich denke auch, dass dein Bikini tatsächlich zu klein ist.“
It’s ok to look like me and it’s ok to look like you, the issue I have is when people in a position of power and influence promote items which can so negatively effect young minds that follow. • This morning I wrote an article for @metro.co.uk about why @kimkardashian promoting lollipops which reduce hunger is dangerous and inconsiderate. • 1.25 million people in the UK alone are battling with eating disorders, posts promoting items such as these and flat tummy teas add another pressure onto those who already struggle with food and body image. • Do you think she would give these products to her daughters when they reach their teens? If the answer is yes there is a definite problem there, but if the answer is no, there is a problem there too, as she is using her status and reach to profit as doesn’t care about the consequences those lollipops could cause. • Don’t get me wrong I do sponsored posts on here, this is my career and I have rent to pay like everyone else. I will never be at her level of influence but I still am so cautious about what I post. • I always think “ what effect will this have on my teenage sister “ ? It seems Kim doesn’t think this way and that is what is the problem, there is no compassion there, just profit. • What are your thoughts? • Link to full article in my bio ✨ #SelfLoveBringsBeauty
Das Thema Bodyshaming liegt dem Model am Herzen, Hayward rief auf Instagram die Bewegung #SelfLoveBringsBeauty („Selbstliebe bringt Schönheit“) ins Leben.
