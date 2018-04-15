Schlafzimmer-Video geht viral: Darum wacht diese junge Frau müde auf

Endlich mal wieder richtig ausschlafen. Diesen Wunsch kennen viele Eltern von Kleinkindern. Ein Video zeigt die nächtlichen Leiden einer dreifachen Mutter.
Ein Zeitraffer-Video geht im Netz viral: Zu sehen ist das nächtliche Leiden von Melanie Darnell. Die dreifache Mutter will einfach nur ausreichend Schlaf bekommen, aber die elterlichen Pflichten hören auch in den Nachtstunden nicht auf. "Erziehung endet nicht, wenn die Sonne untergeht“, weiß die Bloggerin und zeigt auf ihrem YouTube-Kanal, wie hart es sein kann, eine Nacht mit Kleinkindern zu überstehen.
"Mein Mann ist auf Geschäftsreise, mein zehn Monate alter Sohn schläft die Nacht noch nicht durch und meine Zweijährige hat eine Infektion am Ohr", schreibt sie. Darnell, die sonst als „fitMomma“ ihren Followern auf YouTube Ernährungs- und Fitnesstipps präsentiert, dokumentierte mit dem Clip, wie wenig Schlaf sie als Mutter in solchen Nächten bekommt. Mit Klebeband hatte sie an der Schlafzimmerdecke eine Kamera befestigt und aus dem Drehmaterial ein Zeitraffer-Video erstellt. Der Titel des Clips: „Warum Mütter müde aufwachen.“
Viele Mütter bedanken sich für das Video
Zu sehen ist darin, wie Melanie Darnell ihr Baby Milo ins Ehebett holen muss. Ihr jüngster Sohn ist immer wieder hellwach und turnt fröhlich im Bett herum, während sie nur wieder einschlafen möchte. Schlechter drauf ist ihre zweijährige Tochter, die später ebenfalls die Nähe der Mutter sucht. Doch die dreifache Mutter möchte diese Zeit nicht missen: "Das Baby, das du heute Nacht in den Schlaf wiegst, hat vielleicht einmal die Möglichkeit, in die Sterne zu schauen, während es sein eigenes Baby im Arm hält. In diesem Moment wird es an dich denken – und dich schätzen", versucht sie anderen Müttern - und Leidensgenossinnen - Mut und Zuversicht zu spenden.
Transformation Tuesday… can you believe these photos are less than a year apart?!? These years of babies, sleepless nights, defiant toddlers, endless hugs and ‘pick up me’ go by so quickly and if we aren’t careful we can truly miss it. I want to discuss mindfulness and how I’m consciously bringing that into my day. Frequently, I catch myself operating on autopilot moving through the motions with the next task in mind. Sometimes I go to bed without being able to recall what the kids were dressed in during the day. . After hearing ‘mindfulness’ talked about on the @liveplanted podcast and then as the universe would have it seeing it front and center everywhere (seriously title of lead article in magazine during grocery checkout.. ‘how to be more mindful’) got me thinking about it and wanting me to make a daily habit of it. ☀️ For me I am able to initiate mindfulness when I step outside. I stop even just for 2 seconds and register what the sun or crisp air feels on my skin, the sounds I hear, the smells in the air. Seriously, stepping outside resets something in me, it allows me a few seconds to be in the present. Then I move on, grab the mail, walk to my car, head to the park, work, etc. But those moments create a spiral, having that one conscience moment of ‘mindfulness’ makes me more present throughout my day. And on those day I can tell you in detail what my kids wore . I am appreciating those moments because looking at these 2 pictures only 11 months apart, to see and know how much the kids have grown and changed in such a small time period… I want to be present… I don’t this time to go by like the car ride to work ‘wait how did I get here’ ♀️ I want to remember their favorite outfits, the frustrating parts of the day, and the extra hugs. Because oh too soon they will be very different people. . #mindfulness #transformationtuesday #postpartum @postpartum @mother.ly #pieparenting #gentleparenting #positiveparenting #attachmentparenting #mombloggers #happymommy #mommylife #lovebaby #mommylovesyou #mommysbaby #motherandbaby #instamama #mamasbaby #motherson #ig_motherhood #mommyhood #littlefamily #mumlife #familytime #childcareprovider #mum #parents
Der Clip jedenfalls erreicht immer mehr Menschen. Er erzielte bereits über 315.000 Aufrufe auf YouTube und auch auf Facebook wird er von Tausenden geteilt. Andere Mütter kommentieren: „Ich weiß gar nicht, wie ich momentan überhaupt funktioniere“, oder: „Das ist genau so wie bei mir! Danke, dass du dieses Video veröffentlicht hast, es zeigt das wahre Leben.“