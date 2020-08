Tesla Model 3 lässt drei Mal teureren Porsche Taycan auf Rennstrecke alt aussehen

BREAKING: Dongchedi, a popular auto site in 🇨🇳, just did a track comparison among M3P w/ track package, MS P & Taycan Turbo.



0-400m: 10.56s for MS, 10.99s for TT

Track (no distance detail): 1m15s78ms for M3, 1m15s97ms for TT, 1m19s26ms for MS.



Much cheaper M3P outruns TT 🥱 pic.twitter.com/v9wHaTHd3f