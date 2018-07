Harley-Davidson will kleines Motorrad für Asien entwickeln

Big news from @harleydavidson: the LiveWire is out next year, and a new range of 500 to 1250cc bikes in 2020—starting with Harley's first ADV motorcycle, the Pan America 1250. There will also be a 975cc Streetfighter and the very cool 1250cc Custom shown here. #FindYourFreedom pic.twitter.com/z5UKQV0vq6